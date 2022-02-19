Tension in Cross River as Police baricade venue for PDP rally

Uncertainty and palpable tension greeted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Cross River as the Police, Saturday morning, barricaded Calabar Sports Club, venue for the rally.

Blueprint reporter who was on ground to monitor the event, said as early as 7:00am, a crack team of security personnel, comprising the army, civil defence and police stormed the venue of the campaign flag-off with many Hiliux vans and an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

In a telephon interview, the Cross River State Police Commissioner, Aminu Alhassan, said he deployed his men to cardon off the venue of PDP rally due to security report.

He said: “I sent the security to avoid breakdown of law and order in the state. Two big parties cannot hold events the same day so that they wont cause problem.

“So, I had to stop the PDP own and allow APC own. PDP can hold their own tomorrow, please.”

When asked which of the parties first applied for approval to hold the event on Saturday, Alhassan said both applied and he gave them all approval but that the APC youth summit had been having their activites for some days now and that Saturday happened to be the climax of the event.

However, as at press time, hundreds of recalcirant PDP members and leaders had forced their way into the venue, installed their public address system and canopies.

The police, to ensure the event stopped, baricaded the main entrance to the venue with more vans.

This, it was gathered was to stop governors and other leaders who were being expected, from accesing the venue.

Personalities expected at the kick off rally were Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Udom Emanuel of Amwa Ibom and Samuel Ortom of Benue state, formerly governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke, Senators Gershom Bassey, Sandy Onor and Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe.

Others were Rt Hon Essien Ayi, Eta Mbora, Daniel Asuquo, zonal leaders, chapter and ward executive amongst many others.

However, the All Progressives Congress rally, tagged ‘APC Youth Summit’, was ongoing at the U. J.Esuene stadium with Governor Ben Ayade and other prominent party leaers expected to grace the occasion.