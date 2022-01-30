Tension in Ife as Ooni declares curfew over robbery attacks



Tension and apprehension have gripped residence of Ile-Ife in Osun state as Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, ordered restriction of movement from 11pm to 5am over persistent robbery on communities.



Chiefs and kingmakers who are concerned about the case of robbery in some communities, met on Saturday and came to the conclusion that restriction should be announced.



A statement by Lowa Adimula of Ile-Ife, Abraham Adekola, on Saturday evening, said the Ooni who was not at home during the meeting has given his support to the restriction order.



“he decision to order lockdown was arrived at after the kingmakers with other chiefs held a meeting and the Ooni Ogunwusi who was not around, authenticated the order.



“No vigil, night party, night prayers in all churches and mosques, etc would be allowed.

“This is because robbers and bandits presence in Ile-Ife is on high which is causing the community sleepless nights.”



The statement further explained that the local securities have been deployed to the town to ensure security, warning that anybody caught within the stipulated hours would face the music.”



The restriction which started on Saturday night would continue till further notice.