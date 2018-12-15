Tension in Osun as 2 enter seclusion for Salu Edunabon tool

Fear and tension have pervaded residence of Edunabon in Ife North West Local Council Development Area of Osun Statea as two persons entered seclusion to become Salu Edunabon.

It was gathered that the two Princes, Kehinde Oladepo and Nasiru Adebayo, hailed from the same royal family.

It was learnt that Prince Adebayo came into Edunabon on Friday with funfair, went directly to Adeyemi and Bolu compounds according to their tradition, and thereafter proceeded to seclusion.

The action was said to be strange to the people of the town because Prince Oladepo had earlier began seclusion.

Prince Adebayo was alleged to have acted on the directives of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who gave him a “consenting authority”.

The decision of the town’s kingmakers for Prince Oladepo to proceed into seclusion was reportedly faulted on the claim that they did not follow the due process.

It was gathered that Ooni faulted the selection process in a letter dated November 22 on the ground that the kingmakers did not carry him along in the selection of Prince Oladepo in accordance with Customary Law.

It was learnt that Prince Oladepo has spent up to a week in seclusion before Prince Adebayo was given ‘consenting authority’ to proceed on his seclusion on Friday.

Oladepo, who hailed from Amoloye Compound in Isiboni ruling house was said to have emerged as the 2nd beaded-crown ‘Salu of Edunabon’ after the two warrant chiefs assigned by the state government unanimously voted for him, defeating six other contestants to the stool.

Among the contestants to the stool were Prince Oluwafemi Akinropo, Olawale Adeboye Isaac, Odunlade Samson, Adeyeye Samuel Oluwaseye, Adebayo Nasiru and Onifade Rapheal.

Emergence of Oladepo was said to have been announced after rigorous meetings, which included the warrant chiefs and executives of Ife North West Local Council Development Area.

According to one of the warrant chiefs, Seye Oyelade from Ile Akunran in Edunabon, the process that led to the emergence of oba-elect was transparent, fair. He urged the people of the community to join hands with the new monarch.

Also, chairman, Ife North West LCDA, Edunabon, Hon. Ademola Olabisi Olabamigbe, said the process witnessed a lot of challenges but ended peacefully.

The late Salu, Oba Elijah Omoloye Oyelade, Agunbiade I, joined his ancestors on August 4, 2017.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.