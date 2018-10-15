Tension in Uyo as Supporters club fight at Airport, Pinnick allegedly backs faction

There was palpable tension within the Akwa Ibom international Airport following a physical fisticuffs that broke out between two rival factions of the Nigeria Supporters Club.

The reason for their brawl was triggered over who should be on the Super Eagles chartered flight to Tunisia for an AFCON qualifier against Libya.

The factions are the one led by Rafiu Ladipo and that spearheaded by Vincent Okumagba and they have been tussling over control of the country’s fans’ club.

The Okumagba faction are said to be favoured by the NFF executive committee led by Amaju Pinnick.

Blueprint gathered that 15 seats were allocated to the supporters club by the NFF.

However, according to a reliable source, the entire slots were handed over to the Okumagba group and the Ladipo faction kicked against.

At the heat of the confrontation, fights broke out with insults hauled by both factions.

Interestingly, the two factions had united before the World Cup in Russia and promised to work together for the progress of Nigeria football.

