Tension mounts as Senators move to override Buhari on Electoral Bill





Strong indication emerged Tuesday that the Senate may override President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal of assent to the 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 in plenary Wednesday.

President Buhari had in a letter forwarded to the Senate and read in plenary on Tuesday, cited series of reasons bordering on Security , economy , finance and existing Constitutional provisions of Political parties , for refusing assent on the bill as far as the recommended mandatory Direct primary for all political parties was concerned in picking their candidates for general elections.

Setting the stage for the action, Senator George Sekibo (PDP Rivers East), called for closed door Session in the mid of plenary on Tuesday which lasted for 40 minutes but no categorical decision taken thereafter by the Senate which hurriedly adjourned to Wednesday.

Expressing his anger to journalists after the plenary, Sekibo said about 73 signatures of aggrieved Senators have been collected and that there is no going back on the decision to overide Buhari.

“By law, we have the power to override him. That’s what section 58 (4 & 5) said.

“We will use our powers to do it. And they are saying that people must be present at voting.

“Our rule gives us three methods of voting. Voice vote, by signing the document (signature) and electronic voting. So we can use anyone.

“We have already collected signatures totalling about 73 now in and outside the Chamber and it cuts across party lines,” he said.

Confirming the move in a separate interview, Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South), said the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly , must extricate itself from public odium refusal of assent slammed on it by overriding the veto.

He said: “We must be reminded that members of the National Assembly are truly the representatives of the people because every Federal Constituency and Senatorial District seat is allocated to a segment of the Nigerian people who are their constituents.

“The members of the National Assembly consulted with a cross section of their constituents to reach an informed position on any matter of national interest and development.

“The issue of Direct Primaries in our electoral process has been well canvassed, elucidated, and argued by both Chambers of the NASS, and inputs were taken at public hearing from across the spectrum of all critical stakeholders.

“Both Chambers passed the Bill with some little variations in some sections which consequently necessitated the setting up of a Conference committee of five members each from both Chambers. At the end of all the deliberations, Direct primary was agreed upon.

“The time has come when only popular candidates within the party should be thrown up for general elections. General elections in this way will become easier and less cumbersome for parties to win since they have truly popular candidates.

“As we speak today, the whole world has become a global village. Nigeria should endeavour to revolutionise its electoral system as to avert bickering and unnecessary disputation that come with nominations or party primaries.

“In Chile, Gabriel Boric, a thirty five years old former student activist has won the run off in the Presidential election because he was truly popular and supported by the people.

“Less than two hours into counting of the ballots his much older opponent congratulated him and urged all his compatriots to support his incoming government.

“Nigeria must take a queue by allowing genuine inclusiveness particularly our young people who are in excess of sixty percent of our population. All the devious designs to exclude them will not help us.

“I urge my colleagues in the National Assembly to do the needful by overriding the veto and make the bill, law. This is not the first time it is happening in Nigeria.

“The NDDC Bill of 2001 was vetoed by NASS under Obasanjo who was a PDP president. The NASS should extricate itself from public odium and disrespect by going ahead to override President Buhari who is APC. History stares NASS in the face if indeed it is not a rubber stamp.”

Many other Senators who pleaded anonymity strongly expressed their readiness to override President Buhari on the rejected bill.

