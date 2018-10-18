Tension, protest as APC headquarters submits candidates names to INEC

There are palpable tension in the rank and file of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) even as the leadership of the party has just left the national secretariat to submit the list of its Presidential and Senatorial candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC Director of Organisation, Alhaji Abubakar Kairy, about two ago led other senior staff of the party in a branded APC bus to submit the list.

Recall that all political parties have up till 12 midnight today to submit the names of their presidential and senatorial candidates.

Blueprint observed that so many members of the party across the country who were not sure of whether the decision of the appeal panel were in their favour were seen having tete-a-tete within the party secretariat.

Meanwhile a group, on the platform of Benue South APC Justice and Equality Movement has taken a peaceful protest to the headquarters of the party, asking the NWC to call the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh to order for allegedly substituting the names of elected candidates with those who did not participate at the primary.

The coordinator of the group, Mr. Akor Ikwuocha, told newsmen that they were surprised that after winners have emerged and names were submitted to the approximate authority by the electoral committee, “the Minister allegedly from overseas, called a meeting of few persons and announced to them that he is substituting names of most of the candidates because they were not his choice.

“Today, there is no single campaign bill board of President Muhammadu Buhari in the whole of Benue South Senatorial district despite the fact that the Benue South has a cabinet member in person of Chief Audu Ogbe.”

The protesters said the attempt to change the names of elected candidates across Benue South may further engender disenchantment among the APC members.

They, however, appealed to the NWC to call the Minister to order and ensure that all those candidates that won the primary elections are allowed to go for the general electiona as party’s candidates.

