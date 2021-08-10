Ter Kunav honours Kanu in Vandeikya

The paramount ruler of Vandeikya Local Government, the Ter Kunav, Chief Josephus Nyiyongu Achiaku on Saturday honoured Nigeria’s ex-. International and Atlanta 96 Olympic hero, Nwankwo Kanu (MON) who was in Vandeikya to witness the grand finale/closing ceremony of Ter Kunav Cup (Royal Rumble).

The Ter Kunav, in company of Tor Jerchira, Chief C. K Uganden, tournament’s sponsor, Justice John Tsoho, and other dignitaries extended the Tiv traditional honour to Kanu at a dinner organized for him at the Conference Hall of the prestigious Jerchira Hotel after the final match.

It was a solemn moment of dinning, winning, goodwill speeches and stock taking of preceding events as Nwankwo Kanu was the Cynosure of all eyes at the dinner night. Indeed, it was a colourful night as the Tiv people and Igbo Community of Vandeikya, Benue state showed great hospitality to their August visitor.

Highlight of the dinner was the decoration of Nwankwo Kanu in full Tiv regalia, comprising of the popular black and white cloth, the red traditional bag (ikpa aborugh), traditional cap to match and more importantly, the Holy Bible.

The Igbo community, led by their leader in Vandeikya, Mr. Ngozi also presented choice wines and other gifts to Kanu even as they heaped praises on their brother for finding time out of his busy schedules to be in Vandeikya for the Ter Kunav Cup finals.

Responding, a visibly elated Kanu, in his characteristic calm mien appreciated the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him since his arrival in Vandeikya describing it as overwhelming. He particularly rained encomiums on the Chief Justice of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, HRM Tor Jerchira, Chief C. K Uganden, HRH Ter Kunav, Chief Nyiyongu Achiaku as well as Terlumun Akpenpuun and his hardworking board members for making his stay in Vandeikya a memorable one.

Kanu continued by saying he was ready to partner with the football set up in Vandeikya in order to help the talented youngsters excel in their chosen field.

” I brought in scouts who were busy taking the numbers of the good players. One thing I say is Kanu will not play for you, they say, don’t give me fish, teach me how to fish, this is what I am going to do” Kanu assured promising to be back again when called upon. He praised Akpenpuun for being a good friend of many years, without which he would not have come,same for Justice Tsoho.

” It is not everyone that calls Kanu that Kanu will answer, but when Robert told me that the Chief Justice wants me to be here, I knew I had to honour the invitation” Kanu submitted.

He appreciated the Royal Fathers, Chairmen of football associations, and everyone present at the dinner while expressing surprise at the overwhelming reception he got from Vandeikya fans who kept chanting, Papilo! Papilo!! on his arrival at the stadium.