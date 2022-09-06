Termites-eating voucher: NSITF management exonerates self of corruption 

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has said its current management has no question to answer in the alleged corruption cases involving termites eating vouchers of expenditures made by the fund between 2012 and 2015.

According to a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the management of the agency, the current management of NSITF in its efforts to the Fund corruption, provided all the necessary assistance to the Senate Committee to ensure the smooth conduct of their oversight investigation.

In a statement titled “Termites at NSITF: The Fact and Our Position, the NSITF said: “On termites said to have eaten vouchers at the organization, it has therefore become overly important for the Management to state the facts as well as its position on this false narrative about the fund, especially in the background of the Senate Public Accounts Committee Hearing, probing the 2018 Audit Report of the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation(AUGF) on N17.15b out of the nearly total of N58B, which was misappropriated from the Fund between 2012- 2015.

“We wish to officially make it clear without any shred of doubt that these financial infractions have nothing to do with the Current Management which is just a year old. They were rather financial violations and sleazes committed by the former managements and board who superintended over the affairs of our organisation between 2012 and 2017. Some members of the present management team were not even staff members of the organisation at this period in question. However, knowing full well that government is a continuum, we presented ourselves before the Senate Committee as well as rendered every assistance necessary for it to carry out its statutory oversight functions.

“These infractions as reported in the Auditor General’s Report took place, to respond to some of the questions raised in the reports of 2018 which the Senate is probing. Nigerians who attended the Senate Public Hearing on Thursday, 11 August , 2022, know and understand undoubtedly, that beyond mischief and the attempt to make mountain out of mole hill, the circumstance under which reference was made to termites, when one of the past Managing Directors had claimed that the vouchers for the N5B payment made in 2013 would still be in a container in the compound of the fund.”

