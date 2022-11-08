Terror: UK reveals 22 Nigerian states its citizens must avoid

The United Kingdom has advised its citizens against travelling to 22 states in Nigeria.

This was as it cleared the Federal Capital Territory from the list, though with caution.

It may not be unconnected to the security situation in the country.

This was contained in a press release by the British High Commission, Abuja, on Monday titled, “Updated Foreign Commonwealth Development Office Travel Advice to British Nationals Traveling to the FCT.”

According to the high commission, the purpose of the travel update is to help its nationals make better-informed decisions about international travel and plan for a trouble-free trip.

The statement read, “FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad. There continues to be a number of states in Nigeria where we advise British Nationals against all but essential travel. These include: Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

“We also advise against all travel to: Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, Zamfara state, and the riverine areas of Delta State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State and Cross River State.

“The UK keeps its travel advice under regular review and in making these assessments, and uses information from a wide range of sources. The travel advice is constantly reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria. Although, the FCDO Travel Advice no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, it makes clear that some risks remain.”