Terrorism Index: SAG attributes progress to military operations

A non-partisan peace and security advocacy group, Security Analysis Group (SAG), has attributed the improvement of Nigeria on the current Global Terrorism Index (GTI) to the relentless operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria against Boko Haram/ Islamic State in West Africa insurgents.

The report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) in an index indicated that Nigeria; as well as Syria, and Somalia are the only nations, among the 10 most affected by terrorism; to get an improved score.

The group in a press release signed by the Convener, Abdullahi Gambo and made available to journalists in Abuja, said it findings showed that the progress is due to the determination of the military led Gen LEO Irabor to defeat the terrorists in all parts of the country.

According to the report, Nigeria dropped two places from fourth, a position it has occupied since 2017.

According to the report, there was a decline in the number of terrorism-related deaths in Nigeria. It attributed it to among other reasons the Federal Government’s efforts at defeating the group.

“The report from IEP is indeed cheering and a morale booster to members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria who are making sacrifices to keep the country together,” SAG said.

SAG advised Nigerians to continue to support the AFN under the leadership of Gen LEO Irabor, saying the country will definitely emerge victorious over agents of disunity.