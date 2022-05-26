Terrorism is a political phenomenon, not a religious one – Imam of Al-Azhar Grand Mosque

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayyeb during the meeting with representatives of 11 countries as well as a delegation from the Royal College of Defense studies in the United Kingdom on Wednesday 25 May, 2022. Photo courtesy of Al-Azhar Facebook page.

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayyeb said on Wednesday that terrorism is a political phenomenon created by some Western political regimes and then attached to Judaism, Christianity and Islam for political gains and agendas.

El-Tayyeb made the comments in a meeting with the representatives of 11 countries and a delegation from the Royal College of Defense Studies in the United Kingdom, where they discussed counterterrorism and radicalism.

El-Tayyeb said that Al-Azhar – which is the world’s most prominent institution of Sunni Islamic learning – has included in its university’s syllabuses subjects like counterterrorism and counter radicalism.

The grand imam also said that Al-Azhar established the Egyptian Family House along with the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church in 2011 to promote good relations between Muslims and Christians in Egypt.

