‘Terrorism’: Uncertainity over Kanu, others as court rolls out new directives

The Federal High Court Abuja Thursday issued and made available to newsmen its new practice directions on hearing of terrorism cases via a press release.

The practice directions dated April 5, 2022 and personally signed by the Chief Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, stated that it was designed to ensure expeditious and fair trial of persons suspected of having committed acts of terrorism.

It added that the new measures were to also provide directives that would ensure the security and safety of parties; personnel of law enforcement agencies and the Judiciary; as well as members of the general public.

The new practice directions stipulates that court proceedings of offences of terrorism, subject to the provisions of section 232 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and section 34 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 (as amended), shall be held in camera or as may be ordered by the Court.

A statement from the court Chief Information Officer, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, indicated that the new development is enshrined in section 254 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), saying the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, is merely exercising his constitutional powers.

“Any person other than the parties and their legal representatives shall also be excluded from the proceedings.

“The coverage of proceedings under these Practice Directions is strictly prohibited, save as may be directed by the Court.

A person who contravenes an order or direction made under these Practice Directions shall be deemed to have committed an offence contrary to section 34(5) of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 (as amended).” the statement partly reads.

The new development is coming barely 24 hours to the resumed trial of the self acclaimed IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, which indicated that all or any part of the proceedings of the Court shall not be published in any manner.

By this development, terrorism related suits that are before the Federal High Court including that of Kanu may have been included.

Kanu is facing a fresh charge 15-count charge leveled against him by the Nigerian government before Justice Binta Nyako of the federal high court in Abuja.

However, Kanu has since pleaded not guilty to the amended charge, saying he was innocent of all the allegations the government leveled against him.

A dependable source told Blueprint that the move may not be unconnected with the federal government move to put alleged terrorists’ sponsors who were allegedly promoting terrorism in Nigeria on trial.

The practice direction further stipulated that in any proceedings where the Court deems it necessary to ensure the safety and/or protect the identity of the victim or a witness, it hold its proceedings at any place to be designated by the Chief Judge and in the case of the Abuja Judicial Division, the venue for the time being, shall be the premises of the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

