Terrorism: Uncertainty as Nnamdi Kanu returns to court

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’ trial will Wednesday continue before Justice Binta Nyako at the Federal High Court, Abuja at 1pm.

The decision was taken at the last sitting by Justice Nyako against the backdrop of incessant obstruction frequently caused by security personnel.

She was quoted as saying;“I want the trial to proceed without obstructions”

Kanu’s two motions on notice, one questioning the validity of the charges and the other seeking bail are billed for hearing on Wednesday.

Kanu is facing a15-count terrorism charge filed against him by the Federal Government.

The IPOB leader has since pleaded not guilty to the charges, asking the court to discharge and acquit him without standing trial on the ground that the charges were incurably defective and not worth being defended.

He claimed through his defence team that the charges, which he denied upon arraignment, were incompetent, invalid and has no force of law.

Recall that at the last trial, the presiding judge pointedly warned the Department of the State Services, DSS, not to take over the security arrangement of the court until 12pm when the trial will commence.

According to her, the Kanu’s trial aborted other cases and made them to suffer unnecessary adjournments owing to heavy security presence and blockage of roads leading to the court.

Justice Nyako has told DSS Director of Legal Services to comply with the directives in the overall interest of justice to other litigants.

Leader of his defence team, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, said the offences brought against him were committed in the United Kingdom, outside the shores of Nigeria.