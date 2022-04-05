Terrorist attack military base kill 11 soldiers in Kaduna

Bandits numbering hundreds Monday attacked a military base in an ambush at Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state killing 11 soldiers after a fierce gun duel.

Sources said the bandits burnt two armoured vehicles belonging to the military.

The bandits came on motorcycles and carrying heavy weapons including rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

The fight was said to have lasted for about two hours before the soldiers were dislodged.

“We lost 11 men while 19 soldiers were wounded in action, after they overwhelmed the troops. They also burnt down three armoured personel carriers (APC) after they overwhelmed the troops,” one of the military sources said.

The gunmen were also said to have carted away with several weapons from the troops.

Efforts to speak with Army spokesperson Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on the attack proved abortive as he did not respond to calls put through to his line.