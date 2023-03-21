Terrorist negotiatior, Tukur Mamu, faces charges

The Federal Government will on Tuesday charge ex-terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu, over his role on terrorism financing among others.

He is expected to face a 10-count charges at the in Federal High Court, Abuja presided by Justice Inyang Ekwo.

The case is being handled by the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Recall that he was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) after it was being approved by Justice Nkeonye Maha of the FHC, had, on September 13, 2022.

