Terrorists abduct 2 construction workers in Niger 

Bandits have reportedly abducted two construction workers on the the Minna – Suleja road near Lambata-Izom in Gurara local government area of Niger state.

Blueprint learnt that the incident occurred about 4pm on Monday.

Motorists, who were on the road at the time of the incident, told reporters that they had to wait until the terrorists completed their operations before proceeding on their journey.

“We heard a lot of shooting and several of us had to wait until the terrorists left. We waited for over two hours,” the stated.

Blueprint learnt that the construction workers, whose numbers could not be ascertained, were beaten and tied up by the bandits while two of them were taken away.