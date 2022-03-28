Terrorists abduct Catholic Priest, 45 others in Niger



Bandits have abducted the Catholic Priest of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Sarkin Pawa, in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, Very Rev Father Leo Raphael Ozigi and 45 other villagers.



Blueprint learnt that the Priest and other victims were abducted on Sunday by bandits who raided the communities within Sarkin Pawa, headquarters of Munya local government areas.





He was said to be returning from Minna after Sunday service before he was seized on the road by the bandits.

A source said, “the Catholic Priest Reverend Leo Raphael Ozigi and some clergymen ran into the armed men while returning from Minna after Sunday service.”



It was also learnt that the bandits forced several houses open burgled food barns and stores and carted away several food items in villages of Tsohon kabula Chibani Injita Gini Jesso and Gunu carrying dangerous and sophisticated weapons.



Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria CAN Niger state chapter Reverend Mathias Echioda confirmed the abduction of the Catholic Priest and others and called on all hands to be on deck to ensure they were release unhurt.



Also the Secretary of Munya Local Government Council, Mr James Jagaba confirmed the incident and said the terrorists operated for many hours unchallenged on Sunday.



He said that people in the communities around Munya local government are gripped in fear especially as many were just returning home after fleeing for years based on government promise that the area is secured.