Terrorists attacked Biafrans in Enugu during Anambra poll – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Sunday alleged terrorists disguising as herdsmen attacked its members in Enugu. The group said the attack took place while the election was going on in Anambra state.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the attackers were however repelled by its Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The group reiterated its call on the federal government to organise a referendum for the region to decide its fate, insisting that the forced marriage by Britain could no longer work.

“We wish to reiterate that the mandate of Eastern Security Network, ESN is to pursue terrorists, bandits and killer herdsmen hiding in the bushes and forests of Biafraland.

“While the election in Anambra State was going on the enemies deployed terrorists disguising as herdsmen to Enugu State to attack unsuspecting Biafrans but the vigilance of our ESN operatives paid off as these agents of death and sorrow were repelled.

“No matter how hard they try we will not allow any inch of Biafra land to be invaded by terrorists again.

“ Never again shall ESN and IPOB allow Biafran women and girls to be raped by uncircumcised terrorists. We shall continue to defend our ancestral land no matter the price.

“We warn the sponsors of these Jihadists and their foot soldiers to stop wasting their time because no part of Biafra land will be occupied by terrorists.

“Biafrans are tired of staying together with mass murderers. We can’t continue to live in a country where the lives of our people have no values. We will no longer belong to a country where cows are valued above human beings.

“We assure Biafrans that ESN operatives will continue to stand on the watchtower since the hypocritical NIGERIA security agents have refused to protect our people against killer squad masquerading as herdsmen,” the statement said.