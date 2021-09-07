Terrorists kidnap 18 people in Kaduna community

Bandits on Monday night stormed Keke community in Millennium City, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state and abducted not less than 18 people.

According to a resident of the area, who did not want his name in the print, the bandits came in large numbers through a neighbouring community around 11:30pm and started shooting sporadically into the air.



“They came in large numbers and as soon as the bandits stormed our community, they blocked the major road thereby preventing residents from escaping or visitors from coming in to assist us. They started moving from house to house chasing the people out of their houses.

“At the end of it, after they have left with the people they abducted, we discovered that 18 people were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination. Most of the victims kidnapped were women and children. We have lodged formal complain to the police and they have come to survey the area,” he said.



Blueprint reports that the kidnapping was coming over a year after Keke and neighbouring communities in Millennium City suffered cases of abductions in which members of the community both male and female were whisked away for ransom.

As at the time of filing this report, neither the Kaduna state Police Command nor the state Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs are yet to comment on the incident.