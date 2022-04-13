Terrorists kidnap 5 Zamfara health technology college female students

The Police have confirmed abduction of five female students of Zamfara State College of Health Science and Technology Tsafe, by terrorists in the early hours of Wednesday.

The command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu told Blueprint in a telephone interview that the command has deployed search and rescue operatives to trace the abducted students and rescue them safely.

Blueprint reports that the terrorists invaded the rented quarters, Area 11 in Tsafe town of Tsafe local government area where the female students were residing, located outside the main campus of the college, at around 3:30am on Wednesday and kidnapped them.

According to sources close to the school management who spoke anonymously, after chasing the victims away, one female student escaped.

“As I am talking to you now, one female student identified as Jamila Salisu out of the five who were abducted has escaped from the hands of their abductors,” he said.

According to the college authority, two students were of Community Health Department, one of Dental School and another of Pharmacy Department were abducted by the terrorists.

On whether the abductors demanded ransom, the authorities confirmed that the bandits had communicated to the school six hours after abduction of the students, asking the school to raise money for them before they could release the victims.

“Yes, they called us, asking to raise money but did not specify the exact amount before they could release our students.”