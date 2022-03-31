Terrorists kidnap custom officer, 4 others in Zaria

Armed terrorists Wednesday night stormed Kofar Gayan low-cost in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna state and kidnapped a custom officer, Mu’awiya Gambo and his Son, Samaila Mu’awiya.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that the kidnappers trailed Gambo from his family house in Zaria city to his residence in the low-cost, forced their way into the house and abducted him and his son between 8.30 and 9pm.

A resident of the area Mallam Surajo Garba told our correspondent that the kidnappers also in kidnapped four passerby on their way out of the community.

He explained that two of the victims escaped and returned.

It could be recalled that the bandits had storm the custom officer’s house last last year but could not kidnaped him.

As at the time of filling this report, efforts to speak with Kaduna state Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige on the incident was not possible as he did not respond to call put to his mobile number.