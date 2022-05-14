Terrorists kill 1, kidnap 20 in Kaduna community

Armed bandits in the early hours of Saturday killed one person and kidnapped 20 others at Kurmin Sata, Millennium City in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

A source within the community, who pleaded not to be named, said the bandits attacked the Kurmin Sata community in large numbers around 12:16am on Saturday.

He said though 20 persons were abducted by the bandits, seven of the captives including two women escaped during the attack.

He however, lamented that the village Head of the community and some traditional title holders, were among those kidnapped as well as women and children.

The source told Blueprint that as the bandits were shooting sporadically to scare the community people and dissuade them from repelling or resisting the attack, a bullet hit and killed one person in his home.

The source said the Police from the Millennium City visited the community on Saturday to have first hand information of the situation.

