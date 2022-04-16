Terrorists kill 2, injure many in Kaduna community

Bandits have attacked Agban Kagoro community in Kaura local government area of Kaduna state and shot to death two persons, while injuring many others.

The bandits stormed the community in large numbers and started shooting sporadically before killing two people, while many others sustained gunshot injuries.

According to a source within the community, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the bandits who were well armed came in large numbers in the early hours of Saturday, killed two persons, and wounded many others.



Though Kaduna state government and the Kaduna state Police Command are yet to confirm the attack, former chairman of Kaura Local Government Area, Hon. Kumai Badu confirmed the killings, adding that those injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Residents of many communities in Kaduna state have severally suffered bandits’ attack in recent times.

The bandits had attacked the Kaduna International Airport and killed a security man. They had also attacked the Kaduna-bound Abuja train, killing eight people and kidnapping 42 others.