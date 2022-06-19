Terrorists kill 3, injure 2 in fresh Kaduna attacks 

Terrorists have attacked worshippers and locals in Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama in Rubu area of Kajuru local government, killing three persons and injuring two others.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Sunday that the bandits stormed Rubu village on motorcycles and attacked Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church in the village.

According to the Commissioner, “On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that bandits attacked worshippers and locals at Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama in Rubu general area of Kajuru local government area.

“The bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu. In Rubu village, the bandits attacked worshippers in the Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church.

“Three locals have been confirmed killed in the attacks. They are identified as follows: Peter Madaki (Ward head of Ungwan Fada), Elisha Ezekiel (Resident of Ungwan Fada), Ali Zamani (Youth leader of Rubu).

“Two persons were left injured in the attacks: one Aniro Mai, and a yet-unidentified woman. An unspecified number of locals were also kidnapped, according to the received reports. The bandits looted shops and carted away some valuables from the villages.”

Receiving the report, the acting governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, expressed deep sadness, and condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

She sent her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased victims, as she prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Acting Governor also commiserated with the attacked churches, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Security patrols are being conducted in the general area as investigations proceeed. Citizens will be briefed on emerging developments,” Aruwan added.

