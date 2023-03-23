Terrorists kill 51 vigilante members in Zamfara 

At least 51 local vigilante members were killed in Zamfara State by terrorists on election day and their corpses still left in the bushes due to fear of the killer gangs.

The incident reportedly happened in Maru local government area of the state.

A councillor in the area, Hon. Iliya Darega, told journalists that the vigilante members that were mobilised from 3 communities in the area, went on patrol on election day, Saturday the 18th of March, but were ambushed and killed by the terrorists.

He said they had informed the police, traditional rulers in the area and other relevant security agencies about the killing and abandoned corpses, but nothing was done about it.

“We are worried about the corpses; the dead bodies are still in the bushes. We would have loved to bury them but people are afraid of the killer terrorists in the bushes,” he said.

When the BBC Hausa Service contacted the Zamfara Commissioner for information on the matter, he said they were not informed about the incident.

The Police in the affected community said they were still awaiting the details.



