Terrorists kill 7, abduct 26 in Niger

Seven persons have been killed and 26 others abducted in seven communities in Mashegu local government area of Niger state.

The renewed attack by terrorists, which has been incessant in the past five days, displaced residents of the affected communities to Kontagora.

The chairman of Mashegu local government area, Hon Umar Jibrin Igede, who confirmed the attacks to newsmen, lamented the attacks of about seven communities in the local government area, adding that from January to March 2023, hundreds of residents have been killed and abducted.

“Already, seven of the communities in the local government have been deserted as a result of incessant attacks from the bandits.

“In the last two weeks, terrorists have unleashed terror on Kulho, Sahon Rami, and Tashan Hajiya among other communities. Most of the villagers in the affected communities have deserted their homes to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Kontagora and other places for their safety,” he said.

Igede appealed to the state government and relevant security agencies to come to their aid and bring an end to the terrorists’ attacks in the local government area.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

