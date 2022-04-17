Terrorists kill man as Police foil kidnap operation, rescue 4 victims in Kaduna 

Kaduna state Police Command on Friday foiled a kidnap operation by bandits at Gabari, Samaru community near Zaria, rescuing four victims, even as bandits killed a man in Kufena, Wusasa, all in Kaduna state.

Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, who made this known on Sunday in Kaduna said the incident took place late Friday night near Zaria, adding that the joint team of police and vigilante were able to rescue four kidnapped females but the bandits shot a man who resisted being kidnapped in Kufena Village, Wusasa near Zaria.

According to ASP Jalige, “On the 15th April, 2022 at about 2340hrs the Kaduna Police Command received a distress call from an anonymous caller through DPO Danmagaji Zaria.

“That unspecified number of suspected terrorists dressed in military gear have invaded Gabari Community Samaru of Sabon Gari LGA Kaduna, shot berserkly and in the process whisked away four victims into the forest.

“On getting the information, the command immediately mobilised operational assets alongside men of Operation Puff Adder II and local vigilantes. The team courageously laid ambush on the bandits’ expected route.

“Fortunately, the strategy paid off as fierce encounter with the bandits ensued, which led to the rescue of two of the kidnapped victims at that very moment. Upon preliminary investigation, the rescued victims were identified as; Zaituna Muna (From) and Grace Muna (£ F) both of Gabari village Samaru.

“Similar strategy was adopted at Gwada village where the bandits were still expected to traverse with the assistance of vigilantes of the said village, the bandits who escaped the first onslaught were again intercepted and the remaining two kidnapped victims were also rescued unhurt namely Fatima Ibrahim (F) and Amina Adamu (F).

“Unfortunately, it was discovered that the bandits in the process of abducting the victims, shot and killed one Yarima Mohammed of Kufena village Wusasa who resisted being kidnapped.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini A Ayoku commended the gallantry and professionalism exhibited by the Officers during the operation which is in tune with his policing philosophy of ‘robust response to distress situation’ and tasked them not to relent in the fight against violent crimes.

“He also urged members of the Public to always avail the Police with prompt information at any time of the day as the Police under his watch must treat every information provided with absolute confidentiality. The CP also uses the opportunity to condole with the family of the deceased and pray that he finds eternal rest.”