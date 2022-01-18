Terrorists kill one in Zamfara attack

Suspected terrorists besieged Dabba area in Gusau metropolitan area of Zamfara state, Monday night, killing one Bako Kure.

A resident in the area said the terrorists in their large number stormed the area at 12:00 am trying to break into the house of one of the residents in the area.

According to him, the occupants of the resident cried out for help, and Bako Kure came out to assist when the suspected terrorists shot him dead on the spot.

Narrating her ordeal, the daughter of the deceased, Hauwa Bako said her father rushed out to help his neighbour when the terrorists shot him to death.

Chairman of the Southern Peoples Union (SOKAPU) Zamfara state branch, Barnabas Wuyah, described the incident as devastating and condemnable.

“We are seriously shocked over the incident; we need intensive security in the area,” he added.

Barnabas appealed to the government to intensify efforts in the fight against insecurity bedeviling Zamfara state and the country at large.

Blueprint gathered that Bako Kure hailed from Kwoi local government area of Kaduna state.

Meanwhile all efforts to reach the Zamfara state Police command public relations officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, failed owing to network challenge.