Terrorists kill pastor’s son, abduct wife, three others in Kaduna

Bandits have reportedly attacked Karimbu-Kahugu community in Lere local government area of Kaduna state, killing a pastor’s son and kidnapping his wife and three others.

Blueprint gathered that the attack took place in wee hours of Friday.

Speaking to newsmen, the vice-chairman, Kahugu National Development Associations, Peter Mukaddas, confirmed the incident, saying the assailants invaded the village, went straight to the cleric’s residence and took vantage positions.

It was further gathered that the terrorists operated for over an hour unchallenged.

Mukaddas said they had reported the matter to the police, but residents in the area were still confused with the kidnappers yet re-establish contact.

The Kaduna police spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige, was not reachable as of the time of filing in this report.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

