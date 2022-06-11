Terrorists release 11 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers *See full names

After many weeks, terrorists have released 11 out of 61 kidnapped passengers on Abuja-Kaduna train.

The attack on the train happened on March 28, 2022.

Among those who regained their freedom are six females and five males who have now been flown to the nation’s capital, Abuja.

They are Jessy John, Amina Ba’aba Mohammed (Gamba), Rashida Yusuf Busari and Hannah Ajewole.

Others include Najib Mohammed Daiharu, Gaius Gambo , Hassan Aliyu, Peace A. Boy and Danjuma Sa’idu.

Mallam Tukur Mamu, spokesman of a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who has been involved in the negotiation for the release of the victims, said the victims were released on Saturday afternoon at a forest, and have been flown to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

He further explained that the 11 victims were freed on health grounds in order to enable them undergo urgent medical treatment.

“The abductors have initially vowed to stop feeding their victims and even threatened to start killing them if FG did not address their grievances,” Mamu, who is also the publisher of Desert Herald newspapers, said this Saturday evening, June 11, 2022.

He further confirmed that “contrary to their earlier commitment to release all the women in their custody a total number of 11 victims were released on Saturday 11th June, 2022.”

The attack which occurred at Dutse forest in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State left eight people killed and 26 others injured while scores of passengers went missing.

