Terrorists release top government official, 9 days after train attack

The Managing director of Nigerian Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Alwan Hassan, have reportedly been released nine days after he was kidnapped by bandits during Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

The bank’s chief executive was released alongside some other passengers who were abducted during the attack, Blueprint reports.

The gunmen who used explosives to derail the train before raining its occupants with bullets killed eight persons and injured several others during the attack.

Blueprint was yet to get more details on the latest development as at the time of filling this report.