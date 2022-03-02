Terrorists sack Niger SSG’s village, burn several houses, vehicles 





Terrorists have attacked Matane, the home town of the Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Matane.

The attack was said to have occured Monday night during which several houses, vehicles and other valuables were burnt down.

The state Commissioner of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview,

He said, “A number of houses, shops and valuables were burnt by the Bandits in Matane, Mashegu local government of Niger state.”

He said the number of casualties on the part of the community was not clear as at the time of filling this report.

He said the bandits resorted to attacking village to village out of frustration because the only route for them to escape to Zamfara state has been blocked by the troops.

Umar said, “The boarders of Rafi and Mariga local government areas are no longer safe for the criminals as they have been engaged seriously, and I can tell you that they suffered tremendous casualties in the process.”