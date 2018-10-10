TETFUND gives condition for conference sponsorship

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), has said that from Jan. 2019, it would restrict the sponsorship of academic staff members of public tertiary institutions in Nigeria to local academic conferences.

The Executive Secretary of the Fund, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa, in a letter to Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian universities, said that sponsorship condition was that such they are expected to make paper presentations at such conferences.

In the letter dated Aug. 30, Baffa said that TETFUND’s new position “is in line with the Fund’s policy that is aimed at supporting teaching staff of Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions.

He said this is to fulfill part of its primary assignment of carrying out research and dissemination of research findings.

The letter was signed on behalf of Baffa by the Acting Director, Academic Staff Training and Development, Dr. Salihu Bakari.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.