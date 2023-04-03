TETFund partners agric research forum for innovative food production

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has partnered the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) to establish and launch Agricultural Research and Innovation Fellowship For Africa (ARIFA) in Nigeria.

ARIFA aims produce a new generation of fit-for purpose workforce to re-engineer the African agri-food sector towards providing the change factor for rapid agricultural transformation in the next 10 years.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sunny Echono, during his opening remark at the event in Abuja, explained that the Fund’s intervention in ARIFA will impact on faculties and departments across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions resulting in the delivery of science -led solutions for improved livelihoods while sustaining and advancing academic excellence.

He explained that TETFund has supported over 120 scholars nominated by beneficiary institutions, with most of the Phase I nominees rounding off their programmes this year, even as the pre-admission process of the second phase of the programme has since commenced. Echono said TETFund remains committed to supporting another 500 sets of fellows.

He said, “TETFund recognised the ARIFA model as an innovative strategy for revitalizing pedagogy that will strengthen the institutional capacities of Nigeria’s tertiary institutions and contribute to building the knowledge-based economy through its Centers of Excellence (CoE) across the country.

“In the first phase of ARIFA, TETFund identified six institutions for the establishment of IPs, namely Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, University of Benin, University of Lagos, Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, University of Maiduguri and University of Jos.

“As we celebrate the return of the first contingent of ARIFA Fellows, I would like to reiterate the commitment of the Fund towards sustaining the momentum of the Programme, especially as we begin to see the impact of injecting the new fellows into our educational sector, who will power the engines of TETFund ARIFA Innovation Platforms (TAIPS) across the country.

“As you all know, agriculture is a critical sector in Nigeria, and we must continue to invest in research and innovation to ensure sustainable growth and development. The ARIFA fellowship represents a strategic stride in this respect, and we are excited to have these highly trained fellows join us in this endeavour.”

According to TETFund boss, the fellows will apply their different expertise and knowledge in TAIPS, which will be invaluable as the Fund works to improve the productivity and competitiveness of the nation’s agricultural industry.

“So, I urge you to make the best of this three-day training and ensure that you continue to be part of the innovation ecosystem that we all envision towards strengthening Nigeria’s educational and agrifood systems,” Echono declared.

Speaking, the Executive Director for FARA, Dr. Yemi Akinbamijo, said the launch of the programme is the beginning of the realisation of innovation for food sufficiency in Africa.

