Tevriss collaborates with local artisans to maintain credibility

Tevriss, a fashion brand has said it maintained collaboration with local artisans who crave for unique prices to become a leader in the luxury fashion market over the last decade.

Its founder Olivet Chukwuebuka Odigwe Nelson, made this known in a press statement made available for journalists in Abuja.

Nelson added that aside delivering on product design and development standards, TEVRISS also prioritizes sustainability when it comes to production.

He further added that Tevriss has been working tirelessly since 2017 to bring together talented individuals responsible for creating pieces worthy of being called “luxury” today.

He explained that they have not only managed to produce high-end designs but also preserve traditional techniques such as hand knitting or embroidery which sets them apart from other brands in more ways than one.

Each season brings something new – both aesthetically speaking but also through new strategies aimed at engaging customers better than before – by hosting trunk shows where they get up close with custom-made garments created exclusively for that specific event – The experience ensures personalized attention towards customers every step along way.

Tevriss stands out because it taps into individuals who want something extra special, yet manageable, and attainable. Their website is designed especially keeping user convenience first, allowing customers to pick up items online without ever having to leave the comfort of their homes.

Apart from regular collections available online, Tevriss houses limited edition items designed exclusively for few hundred people around the globe. These exclusive lines offer truly unique experience, minus hassle. It’s no wonder why this revolutionary brand continues to introduce excellence within the world couture industry.

In an attempt to remain competitive within market whose rules change drastically every now and then TEVRISS conducts thorough research regarding trends newest movement within digital sphere across platforms like Instagram, Twitter etc. This helps to keep pulse with the current culture enabling them design contemporary garment based on findings.

Not stopping there, Tevriss travels far and wide to search for state of the art materials experimenting cutting edge technologies resulting in complete wardrobe solutions applicable to different climates terrains.

Boasting of over 250k followers on Instagram (@tevriss), TEVRISS fashion brand has made it’s present felt in the social media world and has become one of the popular faces of fashion globally.

