Textile coy renovates isolation centre in Kano

Mudatex, a popular Kano-based textile company, otherwise known as Mudassir and Brothers has renovated an isolation centre established by Kano state in order to support the government’s fight against COVID-19.

The company had renovated the isolation centre with 20 beds, equipped with negative pressure ceiling and 6-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 6 ventilators.

Speaking during the handing over of the facility, located at Ya’rgaya in Dawakin Kudu local government area Wednesday , the chairman of the company, Mudassir Abubakar, said the reason for the renovation was to answer the call of the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to the well-meaning citizens to support the fight against COVID-19.

He said it is a pride for him to lend his support in the effort to combat the dreaded disease in his own state, adding that he is ready to cooperate with the state government on any developmental project in the state.

“I remember when the federal government directed us to get a piece of land to support us in the establishment of textile factory, on returning from Abuja, I wrote Governor Ganduje, demanding for land. Within two weeks, I got a response that the governor has granted my demand.

“Now, the project has been in advanced stage. The factory, when completed, would employ over 10,000 indigenous youth.

“That is why I quickly answered the call of the governor to support his administration in the fight against COVID-19,” said Mr. Abubakar.