Thank you FFK for defecting to APC

“It can’t be called ingenuity to kill one’s fellow citizens, to betray friends, to be without faith, without mercy, without religion; by these means one can acquire power but not glory.” – Niccolo Machiavelli.

The defection of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a fortnight ago was my joyful occasion for the week. It made me happy and gladdened my heart. What I thought, heard, saw and what others like former President Olusegun Obasanjo said about him were in harmony. Without exaggeration, there’s not much difference between FFK and a prey which passes through spider web and escapes without being ambushed. He knows how to play his devilish card right.

APC’s sanctimonious nitwits who are peripherally involved in political activities, and equally not genuinely conversant with the intricacies of politics yet, prideful of being well acquainted with complexity of not only Nigerian politics but global politics assailed us with their claim that APC is not a coalition or association of rotten to the core politicians and is all holy and too holy to house a turncoat double-dealer like Femi Fani-Kayode. Now with FFK in their midst, the scale of APC’s devilish worth has reached its apogee.

The renowned eclectic scholar, the American Harold Laswell, educate us more about politics. He said: “Politics is about who gets what, when and how.” And man is called a political animal. So there is always this calculation and manipulation of what am I getting in the conscious or subconscious.

Politicians across the globe, specially here in Nigeria, behave like those who have never heard of anything like decorum; they can taint their reputation; destroy their sense of self-worth in pursuit of their insatiable thirst for illegal wealth and power. They assume self-seeking to be normal and altruism to be non-existent, and sanctify egoism and self-centeredness as a civic virtue.

These unabashed acts of defections is not peculiar to FFK alone, virtually all the politicians in our terrain are fighting to keep their expensive meals. Therefore, they do not feel guilty of their immoral actions and inactions in the course of pursuing their evil agenda. Before our naked eyes and without compunction, the barefaced spirit of FFK’s unprincipled God led him to APC to get his own lion’s share of the national cake he missed for so long ahead of the 2023 general election.

We have seen in this country how the former governor of Akwa Ibom state and one of the leading financiers of Jonathan’s reelection campaign and a leading figures in same Jonathan’s administration, Godswill Akpabio, delivered his own dubious and deceptive lecture to the elders and leaders of All Progressives Congress, Akwa Ibom chapter when he defected to APC.

Listen to how he insulted their intelligence: “My heart was with Buhari, not Jonathan, in 2015 election.” The aforementioned statement ought to have been a testimony that politicians are experts in telling lies. Even the people he assembled to lace with his cheap lies knew that he was lying yet, earned him a plaudit from them because politics is a game of deception.

If politics is not a grubby business globally, ours has developed into an industry of sorts. Femi Fani-Kayode’s distinguishing trait of hypocrisy, to which his success in politics is to be largely attributed, is his greatest asset in life. If you hate him, you must love him for the simple reason that he is an expert in making those who hold him in high-esteemed a subject of ridicule.

The 2023 electioneering is drawing near; FFK will definitely suffocate the nation with his inane verbosity, the errands he was hired to run by APC, and I’m very optimistic that he would perform his duty diligently. I wish him a successful honeymoon in the world of All Progressives Congress.

Amiru Halilu,

Kaduna

[email protected] or @AmiruHalilu