Thank you, Kamal Usman Sami

Sir, I write to appreciate and encourage your humanitarian services to the people of Zuru, Kebbi state.



The borehole at Zuru Centre, opposite Sami Gomo Nizamiye Primary School and the one at GRA, Zuru Residence of Memaulid, were not functioning and were abandoned and overlooked by even those in leadership, representing the community. Your decision to fix the two boreholes at the same time has demonstrated you have the interest of the people at heart.





It may interest you to know that the people you have fixed and revived their abandoned boreholes, celebrate everytime they come to fetch water and equally pray that you succeed in everything you do since they believe your success would always benefit them.

Sir, what you did is commendable and you should be encouraged in the way that others can emulate you since we need your many of your type in our society.

However, let me at this point join the people of Zuru to applaud your humanitarian services and celebrate with them to encourage this significant act of development and leadership.

Awunah Pius Terwase,Zuru, Kebbi state08171565145[email protected]



