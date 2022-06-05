That section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022 and matters arising

Though the Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the legality or otherwise of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, the controversial Section has continued to generate endless arguments, KEHINDE OSASONA writes.

The Background

On February 25, this year, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 into law.

But while signing the bill into law, Buhari said he would approach the National Assembly to amend the provision in section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act on the ground that it violated certain provisions of the 1999 constitution.

The controversial provision reads: “The section provides as follows: ‘No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.’

The President had said that the Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at Conventions or Congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the National Election.

He argued that the provision has introduced qualification and disqualification criteria that ultra vires the constitution by way of importing blanket restriction and disqualification to serving political office holders of which they are constitutionally accorded protection.

About a week after Buhari made his view known on the section of the Electoral Act, he sent a letter to the President of the Senate seeking an amendment of the controversial section.

The Senate confirmed the receipt of Buhari’s letter on Tuesday, March 1.

But on Wednesday, March 9, the Senate threw out the request by the executive to amend the Act.

About a week after the Senate killed the executive bill, Buhari through the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) told journalists that the Federal Government would explore all available options on the matter.

Legality of section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 tested at Federal High court

However, while the Federal Government was engaging the National Assembly on the need to amend the controversial section of the Electoral Act 2022, one Nduka Edede of the Action Alliance, had approached a Federal high court sitting in Umuahia in Abua State with a lawsuit seeking proper interpretation of Section 84(12) of the New Electoral Act, 2022.

The case was heard and determined without delay.

Specifically, the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, declared section 84(12) of the Act as “unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”

Justice Evelyn Anyadike directed that the section “be struck down as it cannot stand when it is in violation of the clear provisions of the Constitution.”

She ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to “forthwith delete the said sub-section 12 of section 84 from the body of the Electoral Act, 2022”.

The judge while delivering judgment in the suit marked FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 held that Sections 66(1)(f), 107(1)(f), 137(1)(f) and 182(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution already stipulated that appointees of government seeking to contest elections were only to resign at least 30 days to the date of the election and that any other law that mandated such appointees to resign or leave office at any time before that was unconstitutional, invalid, illegal null and void to the extent of its inconsistency to the clear provisions of the Constitution.

Counsel to the Plaintiff, Emeka Ozoani, SAN, while addressing newsmen after court proceedings, said that the National Assembly should no longer proceed with any amendments to the Act.

He said: “By this judgment, the National Assembly is not required to further make any amendments to the section as the import of this judgment is that Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act is no longer in existence or part of the Electoral Act.”

FG hails verdict

Hours after the judgment, the Federal Government hailed the verdict.

In a statement by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, he said the minister would accordingly give effect to the court judgment in line with the dictates of the law and the spirit of the judgment.

He further pledged that the judgment would be recognised by government printers in printing the Electoral Act.

”The Act will be gazetted factoring the effect of the judgment into consideration and deleting the constitutionally offensive provision accordingly.

“The provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 is not part of our law and will be so treated accordingly.

“This is in line with the dictates of chapter 7, Part 4, Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) on enforcement of decisions that makes it a point of duty and obligation on all authorities and persons to have the judgment of the Federal High Court, among others, to be enforced.”

The judgment divided the polity as it was heavily criticized on a number of reasons including that proper parties were not before the court.

Nonetheless, Mr Malami who was among a pack of ministers with political ambition ahead of 2023, had hurriedly announced his plan to immediately enforce the judgement by deleting the provision from the Electoral Act.

But Mr Malami was accused of pursuing the deletion of the legal provision because of his interest, to ensure that he remained as the AGF as long as possible while campaigning to become Kebbi State governor.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja in a rather confusing judgment set aside the Federal High Court judgment while also agreeing with the trial court that the new provision is unconstitutional.

FG takes case to Supreme Court

That was the situation when on April 29, this year, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court, seeking an interpretation of the controversial clause in the Electoral Amendment Act 2022.

In the suit, Messrs Buhari and Malami who are the plaintiffs listed the National Assembly as the sole defendant.

Two weeks after he and Mr Buhari jointly filed the suit challenging the controversial 84 (12) of the Electoral Act at the Supreme Court, Mr Malami pulled out of the Kebbi State governorship race.

That was after Buhari directed political appointees who have declared intentions to vie for elective positions to resign.

The president’s directive forced the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, to shelve his President’s aspiration.

But the Ministers of Niger Delta; Godswill Akpabio, Science and Technology; Ogbonnaya Onu, resigned from office in the wake of Mr Buhari’s directives.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emiefele, filed a suit seeking to remain in office while pursuing his presidential ambition.

In the suit pending at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Mr Emefiele through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and the AGF from disqualifying him from participating in the presidential primaries scheduled for June this year.

Emefiele had also shelved his political ambition while the suit is awaiting pronouncement of the court.

In the suit at the Supreme Court, marked SC/CV/504/2022 and filed on April 29, 2022, Messrs Buhari and Malami are seeking an order of the apex court to strike out the section of the Electoral Act, which they argue was inconsistent with the nation’s constitution.

According to the court document published by Sahara Reporters, the plaintiffs contend that the Section 84 (12) of the Electoral (Amendment) Act, 2022 is inconsistent with the provisions of sections 42, 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended), as well Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and People and Peoples Rights.

The prayers

They are, among other things, seeking, “a declaration that the joint and or combined reading of Section 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the Constitution, the provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 which also ignores Section 84(3) of the same Act, is an additional qualifying and/or disqualifying factors for the National Assembly, House of Assembly, Gubernatorial and Presidential elections as enshrined in the said constitution, hence unconstitutional, unlawful, null and void.”

“A declaration that having regard to the clear provision of section 1(3) of the Constitution read together with section 4 of the same Constitution, the legislative powers vested in the defendant do not permit or empower it to make any other law prescribing additional qualifying/disqualifying grounds for election to the national assembly, house of assembly, gubernatorial and presidential election outside the express constitutional qualification and disqualification provisions as already provided in each or all of sections 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and without amendment to any of those sections is for the reason of inconsistency, unconstitutional and therefore null and void.”

As well as, “An order nullifying the provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 by application of the blue-pencil rule, for being unconstitutional, illegal, null and void and having been made in excess of the legislative powers of the defendant as enshrined in section 4 of the constitution (as amended).”

And the bucks stop

The Supreme Court, which is the apex court, last week reserved its judgment in the suit seeking to void Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Justice Muhammad Dattijo, who led six other justices of the apex court made the announcement after lawyers to all parties had adopted and argued their brief of arguments in the matter.

The respondents, who declared their opposition to the suit, asked the apex court to dismiss the suit marked SC/CV/504/2022, for being an abuse of the judicial process.

They argued that Buhari, having assented to the Electoral Act, could not turn back to challenge its provisions in court.

The respondents further submitted that only the political appointees whose rights may be infringed upon by the said provision of the Electoral Act could challenge it at the Federal High Court.

As NBA seeks dismissal

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which sought and got the permission of the Supreme Court to be allowed into the case as amicus curiae (friend of the court), urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the suit in the interest of the public.

“It is our submission that there is no conflict between Section 84(12) and any other section of the Electoral Act, the 1999 Constitution, as amended, or the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right.

“Your lordships should take note of the ill the said section is meant to cure. The essence of the section is to provide a level playing field for all Nigerians, such that political appointees should not use their office to advance their personal interests,” counsel for the NBA, Mr. Charles Mekunye submitted.

What is left to be seen now is how the apex bench will resolve the constitutional issue .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

