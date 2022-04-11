The advent of Lincoln University Kumo

I commend the efforts of Gombe state Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, for establishing the Lincoln University College Kumo in Akko local government area of the state. Having a tertiary institution in our locality is such a blessing that can bring about development to the area and Governor Inuwa have done it to the people of Kumo.

The establishment of the Lincoln University College Kumo will be a means or avenue through which the town will develop because education is the bedrock of society. Without education no one can attain a certain level in life so Governor Inuwa has deemed it fit to bring such a development to a town like Kumo. I think the governor deserves a thumbs up from the good people of Kumo.

The Lincoln University College Kumo will be an avenue through which our friends, family and relatives in the community can to further their education without hindrance. It will provide direct and indirect employment to the people.

There is no doubt that the good people of Kumo are appreciative of this great achievement by Governor. This development has joy and unity among the people of Kumo.

Leadership is not only about ruling or leading people but also to create an environment that will make the electorate comfortable in their daily routine. And this is what Governor Yahaya has been doing right from the beginning of his journey as the governor of Gombe state.

The Lincoln University College Kumo will offer PhD programmes on various course of studies such as medicine, nursing, pharmacy, sciences, social sciences. Others are arts and humanities, business and accountancy, engineering, computer science and multimedia as well as hospitality and tourism.

The Lincoln University College Kumo will surely make Kumo town a place where people will choose to come for their studies and this will make the town busy, interesting and interactive since the place will be an environment that will gather different dimensions of ethnic groups to come together as one to achieve a certain position or goal.

It’s clear we’ve some public figures in our locality despite the fact that they’ve done their best in seeing that the Gombe State University of Science and Technology Kumo is established and becomes operational. Although their efforts failed woefully, but with the help of the omnipresence, omnipotent God and the help of Governor Yahaya it became international by becoming Lincoln University College Kumo.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya ended the long over by the establishment of tertiary institution in Akko local aovernment area particularly Kumo town. The people of Akko particularly Kumo town we’re in dire need of a tertiary institution and with the help of the governor, here we are with Lincoln University College Kumo.

I, therefore, call on the good people of Akko local government area, precisely Kumo town, to maintain all the resources of the Lincoln University College Kumo with honesty and fairness and to know that “one good turn deserves another.“

Food for thought!

Sale Wada Kirki

