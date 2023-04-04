The ambivalence of petrol subsidy withdrawal

Nigeria’s duplicitous petrol subsidy has become something of an enigma. It is a thorn in everyone’s flesh but no one knows how to end it.

Petrol consumers hate it passionately because it robs them of the funds that could be used to fix dilapidated roads and end the eternal darkness crippling the economy.

Nigeria spends trillions of naira on petrol subsidy, yet consumers buy the subsidized commodity at anything from N250 per litre against the official pump price of N185 per litre.

The federal government is frustrated by the anachronism because it is partially responsible for the mountain of debts being serviced with 70 per cent of Nigeria’s miserable revenue.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) is perhaps the only one benefiting fully from Nigeria’s senseless way of burning its candle at both ends.

Nigeria consumes about 30 million litres of petrol daily but NNPCL deducts subsidy at a consumption rate of 65 million litres per day.

The federal government has given NNPCL something of an open cheque on which it slams any figure. No one cares to verify the import figures flaunted by the sole importer of petrol.

Consequently, many were happy when the federal government warned that petrol subsidy would end in the first half of 2023. Those who are pleased by the news, which amounts to a double edged sword, believe that petrol subsidy withdrawal would free trillions of naira annually for investment in Nigeria’s decaying infrastructure.

Yet millions more are worried that the end of the double edged sword would flag off hyper inflation that would push millions more below poverty line. The federal government itself is under pressure to end petrol subsidy for the fraud it symbolises and the massive waste of valuable revenue.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have repeatedly pressured the federal government to withdraw petrol subsidy to end the massive revenue losses and unmitigated burning of fossil fuel which is a key factor in the worsening climate change.

The federal government is sufficiently convinced of the evil of petrol subsidy but it just does not know how to end the devilish largesse. Many see petrol subsidy as Nigeria’s equivalent of social security as it reduces the cost of evacuating food items from Nigeria’s inaccessible rural communities to the markets in urban slums.

The argument is that even as the World Bank and IMF contend that petrol subsidy encourages the rich to ply the roads with their gas guzzling limousines at less than a third of the pump price in Europe and North America, petrol subsidy is the cheapest way of reaching the poor with government largesse. It benefits the poor by reducing the cost of commuting and evacuation of food items.

Anyone who is serious about removing petrol subsidy must be ready to replace it with something that would benefit just about everyone the way petrol subsidy seemingly did. The federal government gambled with that idea in 2021 when it planned to replace petrol subsidy with N5, 000 monthly stipends to 40 million people among those toiling below poverty line.

It turned out that the planned stipend was more expensive and apparently more deadly for the economy than the evil it was to replace. Besides, no one knew the formula for picking the beneficiaries.

Right now the federal government plans to end petrol subsidy with the lame duck administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

That fixes May 29, 2023 as the deadline for petrol subsidy’s encounter with the hangman. No one in the federal government is talking about what would replace the two edged sword.

Last week the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) warned that subsidy withdrawal would push the pump price of petrol to N400 per litre.

Two days after the announcement, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) warned that petrol would sell for N700 per litre if subsidy is withdrawn.

Ironically, the pump prices suggested by the two stakeholders are tragically correct.

IPMAN based its N700 per litre projection on the worst case scenario of importing petrol at the parallel market exchange rate of N770 to the dollar.

PENGASSAN, which proposed N400 per litre after subsidy withdrawal, built its projections around the importation of petrol at the official exchange rate of N460 to the dollar.

Either way, Nigeria is heading precipitously in the direction of hyper inflation. We may be heading in the direction of Argentina where inflation is surging at 100 per cent.

The irony is that Argentina has a robust social security programme that cushions the effect of hyper inflation from the poor. Nigeria has none.

The ambivalence of the petrol subsidy withdrawal is that the federal government has maintained a deafening silence over what would happen when and if petrol subsidy is withdrawn.

Many have interpreted the body language of the federal government as a silent way of just nodding its approval for the evil scheme to linger beyond Buhari’s lame duck administration.

Even as the federal government did not make provision for petrol subsidy beyond June 2023, there are fears that the minister of finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has not made any move to end the cash guzzling scheme.

Less than two months to the end of the administration, the minister is yet to issue the directive that would empower the federal government’s clumsy civil service machinery to commence the process of winding down the subsidy.

The rulers of Nigeria may just be banking on the coming on stream of Dangote’s 650, 000 barrels per day refinery now undergoing finishing touches in Lagos.

Dangote Industry said in January that the refinery would come on stream before the end of Buhari’s administration. That is the only way Nigeria would escape the worst case scenario painted by PENGASSAN and IPMAN.

Petrol subsidy thrives on imported inflation fueled by the devilish scheme of importing refined petroleum products with a weak naira. Locally refined petrol cannot be as expensive as imported one.

