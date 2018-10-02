The awkward politics that we play, by Adewale Kupoluyi

For some weeks now, controversy has continued to trail the gubernatorial race in Lagos State in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The crux of the matter is that the incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is no longer enjoying the support of his former boss and beneficiary, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to be returned as governor for a second term in office.

It is instructive to state that Ambode became governor over three years ago despite all odds, but was able to withstand the pressure and surmounted all obstacles that came his way then with the backing of Jagaban Tinubu, the National Leader of APC.

After becoming the number one citizen of Lagos, personal issues had arisen between the duo such that returning the governor to office becomes the least project for Asiwaju to pursue.

Let me quickly add that I’m neither a politician nor a supporter of any of the contending parties.

My main concern is the awkward politics that we play in this part of the world and its dire implications for our development.

No doubt, political parties remain the platform for aspirants to get into elective positions, especially in countries such as Nigeria, whereby independent candidacy are not permitted under the law.

It is on this basis that political parties should be duly respected when it comes to politicians adhering to party decisions and discipline.

Any aspirant that should emerge only after he/she must have satisfied all prescriptions that would ensure that collective desires, manifestos and programmes are faithfully implemented he/ she get into elective positions.

This is acceptable because that is how political institution works under a vibrant democracy where civil rule and constitutionalism operate.

I take exception to Neopatrimonialism in the political process in which the influence of very few party leaders take precedence over majority decision or the collective will of members of the party.

Some academics including Shmuel N.

Eisenstadt, who discussed the concept in his book; Traditional Patrimonialism and Modern Neopatrimonialism, argues that it is a sign of underdevelopment and backwardness, while others have insisted that it is a political system that suits African social frameworks in the sense that many individuals use leaders, their power and income for several benefits for their own fortune.

As the race hots up, Ambode has alleged that his main opponent in the governorship race on the platform of the APC was not fit to rule the state.

His main challenger is a former commissioner in Lagos State, Mr.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ambode, who is fighting to return to the state house in Alausa, just as Tinubu has revealed that the party’s governorship primary election would not be about the selfish ambition of anyone in the party; all in the bid to stop Ambode at all cost, as majority of the members of the state house of assembly and local government officials were reported to have vowed to work against Ambode including serving him an impeachment threat.

His ‘offence’ is simply because his main supporter and backer has simply decided to jettison his chances for another candidate.

My questions are: must a candidate be backed on the basis of godfatherism and not on what he/she genuinely has to offer? Why must the multitude follow a certain direction without necessarily weigh such actions within the prism of objectivity and sound reasoning? This is the problem with our politicians.

They tend to flow in one direction without taking a second look at why they have to take a certain decision on the basis of principle.

Without sounding to be a supporter of any of the candidates in the Lagos State election, it beats my imagination why politicians should move enmass towards a particular direction simply because they have been asked to do so! Why can’t they take their stand on issues without undue influence as adults? Until we learn to play politics the way it should be, the negative consequences of Neopatrimonialism, as we are experiencing now.

Who should decide their preferred candidates? Certainly it should be the people.

The constitution recognises that in a democracy, ultimate powers belong to the people, not any leader of organisation.

What I have been enumerated so far are the ideals and what should play out under a normal setting.

This is where we should go.

The country badly needs good governance that should evolve only when the right candidates emerge.

What I’m saying is that the most acceptable aspirants should be allowed to aspire to any position in the land, not merely about what a man or woman feels should become the lot of the party and carry the day.

On a final analysis, all contestants in Lagos and elsewhere should be allowed and given free hand to test their popularity and acceptability before the generality of party members and not by adopting selective anointing by a few selected and influential stalwarts.

There is the need to revisit our selection process to ensure that sound and solid democracy is built for our nation.

