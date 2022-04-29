The challenge of Ramadan

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar calendar is referred to as the holy month, understandably, because in this month, the faithful are expected to think more of God while attending to earthly affairs of feeding, entertainment and the like for some hours after sunset; the remaining few hours in the 24 hour cycle is spent sleeping. And when we are asleep, our thinking faculty simultaneously departs us.

We are unable to think or better said, our frontal brain is silenced when we are in deep sleep. Asleep, we are unable to sin when we fast. Thus, at Ramadan, the faithful engage in fasting – refraining from food, drink and intercourse during the daytime, endeavour to delve into the teachings of the Prophet (peace be upon him) to better understand and imbibe them in truth, engage in charity and prayers, individually and jointly with others. In brief, we endeavour to be pious at this period.

This year’s Ramadan came at a critical time when our country is beset with a plethora of problems, most notably insecurity that is growing wings. The dreaded Boko Haram sect has since merged with the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and are still terrorising parts of the country.

There is pervasive banditry, kidnappings, the menace of ‘unknown gunmen’, assault on policemen and their structures and of course the age-long farmers/herders clashes still persist. In the economic sphere, our purchasing power continues to decrease literally everyday. And in politics inter and intra party dissentions are growing.

Unable to find enduring solutions to these multiplicity of problems and now at our wit’s end apparently, the only option is for us to turn contritely upwards to the Source of Life, Knowledge to imbue our leaders with the wisdom to govern aright and the citizenry to live aright. Also noteworthy is that Ramadan 2022 caught up with Christians’ own fasting (Lent) that culminated in the Easter festival on the 17th of this month.

As Ramadan is ending, another spiritual event which mankind are only now beginning to seriously grasp shall set in towards the end of May,, namely, the Outpouring of Power by God, from the summit of Creation for the renewal of the Universe.

Should this Power not come then all that is created shall slowly wither and die off, it shall be the end of all days, all creatures in all the realms from the highest to the lowest shall cease to exist and only He the Almighty Creator shall remain as it was in the very beginning.

We should reflect on why the two fasting periods follow each other, preceding the monumental event of the pouring out of Power from the steps of the throne of God for the renewal and maintenance of the Creations. I believe it is to prepare us inwardly to receive this Primordial Power which shall touch all of us, in humility. Each shall receive according to the purity of his/her heart.

Recall that during the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 that necessitated lockdowns, the Lent/Easter/Ramadan and the yearly Outpouring of Power by God from OnHigh, all came in quick succession. The lockdown enabled some of us to reflect on the times in which we stand. Importantly, notwithstanding the distractions that the Covid-19 conspiracy theorists sought to create, the accompanying Covid protocols were meant to teach us some virtues/truths, symbolically.

For example, the requirement for constant hand washing with soap and sanitiser points to the truth that cleanliness is next to Godliness, it conjures the symbolic image of purity. The other protocol demanding that we keep apart, shun hugging, kissing and other close bodily contacts as a form of greeting is meant to reawaken in us the sense of shame as a virtue, for, shamelessness has been let loose in our societies in the name of ‘civilisation’, fashion, etc.

The third protocol of covering our mouth with a face mask signifies to us the virtue of silence; that we should speak only when it is necessary, disdain talkativeness, gossiping. As the Covid-19 protocols have been largely eased, we are going back to our old ways of letting our hairs down. We indeed have bad memory and forget too soon.

Apparently, it is to remind us of the need to think of God and His Word that religious institutions introduced a fasting period, as we are often engulfed in earthly pursuits, catering more to our physical body, neglecting our spirit/soul. Were we to continue like this – concerned only with food, drinks and entertainment – our spirit/soul shall lose support from Above, the source of Life.

Are those that have taken up arms against their fellow human beings and country, rampaging bandits and kidnappers and othetr criminal gangs in parts of the north also fasting? If they profess to be adherents of the religion, they should fast, should they not? Should they undertake this high obligation – fasting, praying, seeking to better understand the message of Prophet Muhammed (PBOH) – genuinely, steadfastly and in humility, then they should come to recognition. Our loving thoughts and prayers are for them to come to recognition and turn a new leaf.

But should they continue with the mindless killings and other despicable acts in this holy month of Ramadan, then they show themselves as not being true Muslims. You do not become a Christian or Muslim simply by the name you bear or by regularly going to the Mosque for prayers, attending church services. What makes you a Muslim or Christian is living the teachings which engender love, peace and justice.

All the spiritual messages that have come down to us were willed by God and given to the various peoples according to their levels of spiritual maturity at the time, by the messengers and prophets of God. As issued from the mouths of the messengers and prophets, they were pure. But they were distorted by human beings once these people left at death. Hence, the confusion today.

Most of us labour to be pleasing in the eyes of God during Ramadan and Lent after which we relapse to our old ways, get carried away by the hustle and bustle of everyday struggles, mix with the bellicose crowd for whom nothing is sacred anymore, eventually forgetting the enduring truths which our quiet moments of reflections during the important periods of Ramadan and Lent bequeath us.

These droplets of truths are like spiritual seeds within us which need to be nurtured by being vigilant, courageous in walking the path shown. The challenge is for us to remain steadfast, pious at all times, beyond Ramadan. Indeed, we should think of God, reflect on the Word of God always as it will lead us step by step to all Truths, whereby we come to the certainty of the of the demand, “The Wisdom of God rules the World! Strive through your recognition, men, to perceive His Magnitude!”

Ikeano writes via [email protected] 08033077519

