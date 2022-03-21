The colossal cost of dormant electricity

Nigeria has been in dense darkness for a greater part of the last two weeks. On two frenzied days last week th9e whole country was in darkness as the national grid collapsed totally. The darkness persisted even after the grid was reactivated. Few communities now enjoy power for five hours in a whole day.

Two weeks ago, Russia captured Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. The plant generates 20 per cent of Ukraine’s electricity. Even as Ukraine has lost 20 per cent of its source of electricity, power is more regular in that war-torn country than in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s prolonged darkness is no longer news. The news is that no one knows precisely why Nigeria is always in darkness.

The British believe that a problem diagnosed is half solved. Nigeria in the last 62 years has not been able to diagnose the reason behind its eternal darkness.

Eight years after privatisation of the generation and distribution arms of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), all that consumers get as explanation for the country’s eternal darkness is an endless blame game that makes the event in the Garden of Eden pale into insignificance.

When the national grid collapsed and plunged Nigeria into darkness, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) promptly blamed the failure on the incompetence of power generation companies (GenCos).

TCN complained that the water level in the nation’s hydropower plants was too low and that the gas plants lacked the capacity to compensate for the loss.

Two days after TCN blamed GenCos for the collapse of the national grid, the GenCos rose to a spirited defence of their perceived handicap in the industry.

The association of power generation companies called a press conference and shifted the blame for their poor performance to the debt contagion plaguing the power sector.

This time the GenCos did not finger the massive debts of the power distribution companies (DisCos) as the reason for their inefficiency. They listed a strange debt by the federal government as what prevents them from investing to avoid the persistent collapse of the national grid.

Nigeria is a strange country. Even as the whole nation was thrown into dense darkness for almost two weeks, the country still records on daily basis, a minimum of 3,000 megawatts (mw) of electricity generated by the GenCos that could not reach consumers. The power is just wasted away on daily basis because the TCN and the DisCos lack the capacity to deliver it to consumers.

That idle power is at the root of Nigeria’s eternal darkness. Architects of the agreement that ceded the power generation arm of the defunct PHCN to the GenCos factored the idle power into the agreement and made it mandatory for the federal government to buy the unused power from the GenCos and pay them adequately.

The problem behind the collapse of the national grid and intermittent power supply of the last two weeks is that the federal government has failed to honour its part of the agreement on the purchase of the idle power generated by the GenCos.

Government has not paid the GenCos for the unused generated power since 2015. The truth is that on daily basis, the GenCos wheel a minimum of 7,000mw of electricity to the national grid.

The TCN and the DisCos are never able to deliver more than 4,000mw to consumers at any given day. The remaining 3,000mw or more just disappears into thin air as no one has the technology to store generated electricity at the moment.

The federal government has been piling up debts with the GenCos over idle generated electricity since 2015. The debt now stands at N1.6 trillion and no one knows how to settle the debt.

Unused generated electricity has been a thorn in the flesh of everyone in the power sector. The TCN lacks the capacity to transmit all the power generated by the GenCos to the DisCos for onward distribution to consumers.

The DisCos are even the weakest link in the power industry chain. If TCN can grudgingly transmit 4,000mw of electricity in a day, consumers would be just lucky if the DisCos can deliver 3,500mw to their homes.

And the DisCos would not allow anyone to tap directly from the idle power generated by the GenCos. On December 9, 2021, I attended a seminar organised by the Nuclear Energy Commission (NEC) to mobilise the nation’s manufacturers for the production of the local components of Nigeria’s prospective nuclear power plant which is expected to generate 4,000mw of electricity.

Manufacturers at the seminar narrated heart-rending accounts of their frustrations with the DisCos over their futile attempts to tap directly from the dormant power generated by the GenCos.

The DisCos defiantly refuse to allow manufacturers to tap directly from the idle power because they claim they have the franchise which makes every consumer their sole property. No one in Nigeria can tap directly from the idle power and pay to the GenCos thus reducing government indebtedness to them.

If the manufacturers were allowed to tap from the idle power and pay the GenCos for what they used, the federal government would not owe the GenCos the humongous sum of N1.6 trillion over unused electricity.

Besides, the GenCos might have been more liquid today than they are at the moment. They probably would be able to invest on equipment that would enable them to fill the gap created by low water level at the hydro power plants at the moment.

The colossal debt in dormant electricity is a sad reminder of the selfishness that has combined to keep Nigeria a medieval industrial power.

It is a senseless venture to pile up a debt of N1.6 trillion on generated power that is not useful to anyone. One thing is obvious in the power sector at the moment. The DisCos are in advanced stage of financial asphyxiation.

That rules out the possibility of their raising funds to rehabilitate their archaic distribution equipment.

The summary of that development is that there would always be idle power even as Nigeria remains in darkness.

The solution to the quagmire is for the federal government to renegotiate the franchise of the DisCos to allow those with the capacity to tap from the idle power to use the facility and reduce the federal government’s indebtedness while empowering the GenCos to invest in power generation to pre-empt low water pressures from the hydro power plants.