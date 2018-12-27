The conviction of ex-OAU randy don

A Federal High Court in Osogbo presided by Justice Maurine Onyetenu penultimate Monday sentenced a former lecturer in the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Richard Akindele to six years in prison for demanding sex for marks from one of his post-graduate students, Ms Monica Osagie. However, the convicted don is to spend two years behind bars as his jail term is to run concurrently.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) had arraigned the don after his sack by the university over the scandal. The sex-for-mark scandal spilled into the open early this year when the student accused the professor of Management Accounting of demanding five rounds of sex to obtain an ‘A’ in his course in order to boost her Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate (CGPA) to secure an average of 50 to enable her obtain an MBA degree.

The don made spirited efforts to extricate himself from the mess, insisting that the student led him into temptation in order to obtain the favour but the university authorities did not buy into his submission. As a lecturer, it was expected of him to report the encounter to the appropriate quarters.

Akindele was either morally bankrupt or a poor student of the Bible. When he was being led into the temptation, he should have asked God to deliver him from the evil as taught by the Holy Writs. By his indiscretion, he has sacrificed his career on the altar of immorality, brought his name into disrepute and his family to shame.

In delivering her judgment, even after the prosecutor had told the court that all the parties in the case had reached a plea bargain and pleaded for suspended sentence for the accused, the judge said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to other lecturers in the habit of demanding sex from students in return for (good) marks.

Akindele’s conviction is the first to be obtained in the court even as the Bill criminalising sexual harassment in tertiary institutions already passed by the Senate is yet to be signed into law.

We commend Justice Onyetenu for declining the plea bargain and handing down the condign punishment to the randy don. Although his accuser escaped any sanction from the university, having dropped out of her programme, for overstaying in the institution, the punishment would rein in the sexual urge of lecturers who are in the habit of compromising their position at the expense of quality education.

The sex-for-mark alliance between lecturers and lazy students has partly been responsible for the half-baked products being churned out by our universities. Most lecturers see sex as their fringe benefit. The corrupt practices go beyond demanding sex for marks. Lecturers are also known to demand cash from their male students in exchange for higher grades. That dimension also needs to be addressed with all the seriousness it deserves in order to achieve sanity and save our tertiary institutions from being bastardised by the bad eggs within the system.

It is also sad to note that the shameful practice has permeated down to the secondary and even primary schools. Minors are no longer safe with their teachers. The head teachers are also involved. Where the sex-for-mark trade fails, the randy ones resort to forced carnal knowledge of their students and pupils.

Be that as it may, we advise female students to be more serious with their studies rather than spending precious times attending parties and on the social media. The male students should also shun criminal activities like cultism on the campus and face their studies squarely.

While welcoming the conviction of the randy don, we urge the appropriate organs of government to speed up the process of passing the Bill into law in order to checkmate these sex predators in the academia. Our universities would be a better place without such devious characters prowling around.

