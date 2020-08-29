The creation of Disability Commission commendable

Eighteen months after signing into law the bill prohibiting discrimination against people living with disabilities, President Muhammadu Buhari recently established the long-awaited National Disability Commission with a full complement of a chairman and members. The new commission is subsumed under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The setting up of the commission, after two decades of advocacy by notable Nigerians, marks a turning point in the lives of Nigerians afflicted by all manner of disabilities.

With the commission now in place, all the provisions of the law will be fully applied. The law seeks to provide social protection for persons with disabilities and provide safeguards against any discrimination that they may suffer from. T he law also stipulates that at least five per cent of all public appointments must go to people with disabilities . So far, government at all levels ha s not complied . Things have to change now.

Part of the mandate of the commission is to ensure that the education, healthcare and other social and economic rights of the people living with disabilities contained in the 1999 Constitution (as amended)are attained.

Curiously, the bill failed to secure Presidential Assent after its passage by the 6th and 7th Assemblies. And it took the Presidency more than four years to assent to the bill. Many had criticised President Buhari for withholding his assent for that long in spite of the fact that he raked in a lot of votes from that category of Nigerians in the 2015 polls, even though he later showed his appreciation by appointing a visually impaired, Samuel Ankeli, as adviser on disability.

Of the 200m population of Nigeria, about 20m are disabled persons. However, this figure is conservative given their heavy presence in many parts of the country most especially those who roam the streets as beggars and destitute persons. This is aside from those that fake one form of disability or the other in order to earn a living owing to harsh economic conditions or joblessness.

Several factors fuel disabilities. Chief among them are wars, diseases, congenital complications, lack of access to healthcare, poor attention at old age and socio-cultural beliefs that frown at immunisations against childhood diseases like polio.

One striking provision of the law is the Prohibition of Discrimination and Harmful Treatment of the physically challenged persons. Any offender is liable to N1m fine for corporate organi s ations and N100,000 for individuals or 6 months imprisonment or both. Also included in the bill is the provision onA ccessibility of Physical Structures. It m akes it mandatory for public buildings, roads, walkways and others to be constructed in such a way that a p erson w ith d isability could acces s them like every other person without a ny hindrance or difficulty.

It is public knowledge that persons with disabilities, especially the ambitious ones have little hope of getting education, securing a job, having their own homes, families and raising their children, socialising or even exercising their civic rights during elections even though they defied all odds at the last presidential poll.

From primordial times, there has been a huge discrimination against people with disabilities which the bill set out to eliminate. It is these marginalisation and denigration of people with disabilities that have thrown up street begging as a means of livelihood and its attendant public nuisance.

But some physically challenged Nigerians have underscored the axiom that there is ability in disability. First to do this was the late Professor Bitrus Gani Ikilama who became a visually impaired graduate of physiotherapy. He rose to the apogee of his career and was head of the Physiotherapy Department of the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) caught the revelation of according recognition to the physically challenged persons when it introduced Paralympic Games to injured servicemen and women in 1948 after the World War II. The scope was widened in 1960 at the Rome Olympics.

Nigerian paralympians have proven to their compatriots over time that what an able-bodied person can do, a person with disability can do even better. They demonstrated this at the 2012 London Games and Rio 2016 during which they clinched several medals of all hues. Those accomplishments have helped in changing the perception of Nigerians about their conditions, freeing them from the bondage of self-pity.

Blueprint Weekend commends President Buhari for establishing the commission. It is hoped that the new organisation will not only usher in a better future for Nigerians living with disabilities but also give them a sense of belonging among fellow Nigerians.