The days of Tashreeq, the day of Judgment

The days of Tashreeq are: the days of Mina, the days of throwing stones, or the days counted, all of which are names for the days: the eleventh, the twelfth, and the thirteenth of Dhu al-Hijjah, and they come after the Day of Sacrifice; The day of Eid al-Adha, the tenth of Dhu al-Hijjah. And with it the stones were thrown, and they were called the days of Tashreeq. Because people used to brighten the sacrifice meat in Mina; That is, dry them by exposing them to the sun. And orientation is the source of the east of the meat, i.e. imitate it. Ibn Manzur said in the tongue of the Arabs: “It includes the days of al-Tashreeq, which are three days after the day of slaughtering, because the sacrifices of meat are brightened, that is, they are spread in the sun.” It is said that it was named because they said: “Shine, O Thaber, which is a mountain,” so that we can rush in the walk. Ibn al-‘Arabi said: “It was named because the guidance is not slaughtered until the sun rises.”

Its merit:

It has been known that the days are counted, which have a great virtue, and the deeds and wages are multiplied in them, and they are mentioned in the words of God Almighty: God in the days of information). And Nabisha Al-Hudhali narrated that the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: “The days of al-Tashreeq, the days of eating and drinking, and mentioning Allah.” Narrated by Muslim

Day of Judgment:

The Day of Judgment: It is the first day of the days of Tashreeq. That is, the eleventh day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, which comes after the Day of Sacrifice, and its merit has been proven by what was reported by the Messenger of God – may God’s prayers and peace be upon him -: (The greatest days are with God, and the Day of Sacrifice is blessed, then the Day of Judgment), and it was called so; Because the pilgrims settle and settle in it after the day of slaughter, and they are relieved of the work they performed. Of circumambulation circumcision, slaughter, and throwing.

Overnight in Mina:

And these great days – the days of Tashreeq – are the nights for pilgrims to spend their nights in “Mina”, the night of the eleventh of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, and the twelfth, and whoever hastens to leave “Mina” on the twelfth after he throws the Jamarat after the meridian, and whoever does not hurry to sleep the third night Ten, and throws the Jamarat after the meridian on the thirteenth day, then he leaves Mina after that. Today, it witnesses the first days of pilgrims, in light of this apparent precaution in the limited number of pilgrims, their spacing, and the preventive and health intensification followed in order that no injuries occur due to the epidemic of “Covid 19”, at a time when the number reaches the world, to more than 16 million injuries

Hajj Reporters

Related

No tags for this post.