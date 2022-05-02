The dearth of objectivity in contemporary journalism

Objectivity is the core principle of journalism practice which means detaching oneself from the information by maintaining a high level of fairness and balance in giving an accurate account of happenings.

Unfortunately, politicians have succeeded in influencing and controlling the media outputs, not allowing them to exercise the required freedom and independence in disseminating accurate and unbiased information, in the best interest of the general public. Therefore, the above-mentioned unethical practices have changed what most people see as the cornerstone and backbone of journalism practice.

Professionally, journalists are trained to work in line with the ethics of the noble profession but it appears that journalists have thrown away the book of fair and ethical reporting, moving to serve the interest of bloody politicians by becoming the megaphone of political bigwigs, something that discredits the profession.

Consequently, journalists keep losing their integrity and trust of the public and as a result, politicians too started treating them as errands boys rather than professionals, forgetting their primary responsibility and immense contributions towards the socio-economic and political development of our societies.

Before, people believed in whatever information they read in newspapers, watch on television or listen to on their radio sets for the trust they have for journalists, considering their level of commitment and professionalism in bringing firsthand, reliable and accurate information to the limelight of people. But today, it’s a different case where editors are paid to change stories for certain political motives. Indeed, the narrative has changed and journalists do not consider being objective as a core principle that needs to be stuck anymore but focus more on advertiser-driven news or money generated from politically motivated information.

The question of being hundred percent objective in journalistic reportage has been a public debate because of the differences that characterise us as individuals. But it’s obvious and highly likely, that those unethical practices influence the way and manner in which journalists deal with diverse and controversial issues.

Moreover, the unrestrictive nature and easy accessibility to the internet and social networking sites or social media have paved the way for the spread of fake news, hate speech, and misinterpreted information which incites disunity and unrest in society. And online news platforms were so quick in picking up those stories without confirming their reliability.

Recently, we have seen the tremendous impact of media reports on our politicians and public office holders, where journalists expose some of the atrocities of insincere politicians especially those involved in the misappropriation of public funds, armed bandits, kidnappers, and all sorts of criminality and wrongdoing.

Therefore, we should not forget that journalists are professionally trained to be fact finders because it’s believed that facts are sacred while opinion is free. Hence, self-centrism, ethical egoism, biased, and prejudices are unethical and not entertaining as far as journalism practice is concerned.

Above all, editors who are the final gatekeepers of information must be fair in their dealings. the fact that we are humans, so been hundred percent objective will be difficult to achieve but editors should do anything humanly possible in detaching themselves from the stories. They should try not to allow personal biases like ethnicity, religion, region, or political affiliation influence or change their stories.

Zarah Imam Ahmad,

Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri,

Borno state, Nigeria.

