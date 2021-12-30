The effect of shisha smoking on Nigerian youth

Shisha smoking is becoming a serious problem in Nigeria. This is because most of our youths think smoking of shisha is something classy but it is not since it is dangerous to health.

Shisha smoking can endanger the lives of most of our youth as becoming an addiction among both females and males of our society.



Shisha smoking is not something classy to be proud of but most of our youths smoke shisha almost every day in public without the fear getting arrested by the police or other law enforcement agents.

Smoking shisha is not different from smoking cigarette because they all contain the same amount of nicotine which causes a lot of diseases. These diseases include cancer, hypertension, decreased fertility, among others.

People who smoke shisha may absorb more of the toxic substances also found in cigarette than people who smoke cigarettes do.

Many of our youths think shisha is not injurious but even if you use tobacco-free shisha, the smoke still produces harmful levels of toxins which can be either just as bad for you or even more harmful than smoke from tobacco-based shisha.

Lastly, I want to give a word of advice to my fellow youths to discard shisha smoking for the good of their health.

Daniel Rotdirmwa Favour,Department of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic,Bauchi, Bauchi state.

