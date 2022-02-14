The exorbitant cost of cleaning cheap petrol

“What humiliation are we yet to suffer before deliverance come.” Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s minister of propaganda, made that entry in his diary a few weeks before the final collapse of the Third Reich.

Goebbels was still hoping for a miraculous assault from Nazi forces that could ease the debilitating grip on Germany by the one million men under the supreme command of American General Dwight David Eisenhower, a German-American, who was bent on removing the scourge of the Swastika from the heart of Europe.

Goebbels equally expected the miracle to halt the advance of Soviet forces on Germany from the east. That deliverance never came because Hitler and his cronies were doing things the same way and expecting different results.

The entry in Goebbels’ dairy sounds like what is now in the minds of Nigerian motorists and other consumers of petrol (premium motor spirit, PMS) as hundreds of engines are damaged by cheap, off-spec petrol imported by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

NNPC is robbing Nigeria from both ends. It deducts subsidy on twice the quantity of petrol it imports and supplies the cheapest low quality petrol at standard price.

That has been the standard rule. The current crisis stems from the fact that the quality of the petrol consignment in question is intolerably low.

Engines were gradually wearing out from the consumption of NNPC’s, cheap, low quality petrol. However, the current one was so bad that it could shut down the engines within hours of use.

Ironically, the cheap petrol has become too expensive to manage. NNPC might need half the cost of the contaminated fuel to clean its facilities.

Deliverance for Nigerian motorists and other consumers of petrol is still far away because the rulers of Nigeria believe in doing things the same way and getting different results.

An inglorious policy of a leading crude oil exporting nation importing all the refined petroleum products it consumes, is at the root of the current crisis. That policy which defies all economic logic is grounded on inept management of Nigeria’s refineries.

Decades of senseless waste of scarce funds on the nation’s four refineries has convinced everyone that NNPC lacks the management acumen, skill and integrity to run the refineries. The option therefore is to privatise the refineries and restrict government to the role of a regulator of the industry.

The federal government has defiantly ignored repeated calls to sell the refineries. It has aimlessly pumped billions of dollars into phantom repairs that has seen Nigeria burning its candle from both ends.

Nigeria imports all the refined petroleum products it consumes while at the same time spending billions of dollars repairing refineries that may never work.

The four refineries have not refined even a barrel of crude oil in the last two years. Yet some of them were still recruiting staff up to last year. The monthly salary of an average refinery worker is more than the annual pay of a level-8 officer in the civil service. The federal government pays that to thousands of workers in the four refineries and still imports all the refined petroleum products consumed in the country.

Government clings tenaciously to ownership of the refineries on the illogical argument that complete control of the refineries by private investors would compromise the nation’s security.

I have weighed that argument against developments in the telecoms industry and found it to be both strategically and tactically reprehensible.

The simple logic is that the telecoms industry is more sensitive to government security than the refineries. The bloody coups masterminded by Lt. Col. B.S. Dimka and Major Gideon Orka on February 13, 1976 and April 20, 1990 respectively, failed because the plotters could not control the telecoms system. Loyal forces used telephones, not petrol or diesel, to mobilise the forces that foiled each of the coups.

On a coup day, no one sends troops to control refineries because they are irrelevant to the success of the plot. The telecoms switch board is almost always the first target of the plotters. Those who control the switch board almost always have the day.

Ironically, the federal government at the moment has no controlling shares in any of the mobile telecoms networks. That probably explains the huge success in the industry. There are more phone lines in Nigeria now than the population of 207 million.

Nigeria had just about 600,000 phone lines in 2001 when Nitel, a federal government subsidiary, was the dominant force in the industry. Now competition has killed Nitel and paved the way for unprecedented penetration of the country with telephone lines.

The downstream sector of the oil industry will enjoy similar growth and efficiency if the federal government removes its meddlesome leprous hands from it.

Government has blocked telephone networks from some parts of Zamfara State to curtail the escapades of terrorists. It has done that comfortably even as it has no controlling shares in any firm in the telecoms industry.

Ironically, government has not succeeded in curtailing the flow of petrol for the vehicles of the terrorists even as it controls all the refineries in the country.

What then is the logic behind the government’s tenacious cling to ownership of refineries? Government can control the industry as a regulator just like it is doing in the telecoms industry.

The four refineries are a colossal drain on Nigeria’s economy. Private investors can turn them around and supply refined petroleum products while at the same time creating thousands of jobs.

That is the only way we can avoid the humiliation and calamity of importing off-spec petrol at the price of standard product. Right now those who had no hand in the fraudulent importation of cheap, off-spec petrol into Nigeria are the ones paying the price for the crime.

Irate motorists whose engines were damaged by the contaminated petrol arrested everyone in some retail outlets that dispensed what NNPC deviously supplied them. Those who imported the contaminated product are enjoying their loots while innocent operators of retail outlets are being drilled by the police.

The federal government can assuage the pains of the innocent retail outlet operators by setting up complaint outlets for motorists whose engines were damaged by the low quality petrol.

Government should direct the complainants to a centre that would compensate them for the losses.

A thorough investigation into the crime should establish the brains behind the purchase of cheap, low quality petrol at standard price and punish the culprits appropriately. That is the only way Nigerian motorists would be persuaded to believe that unlike the case of Joseph Goebbels and Nazi Germany, deliverance is at hand.

